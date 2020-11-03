LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

3 November 2020
1 Views

Clouds, rain and northerly winds are forecast for wednesday.

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Rain in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 10C to 20C. Mostly fair in the western parts with temperatures between 13C and 23C.

You may be interested

Attack on Synagogue in Austria – One person has been reportedly killed
SLIDE
shares31 views
SLIDE
shares31 views

Attack on Synagogue in Austria – One person has been reportedly killed

makis - Nov 02, 2020

The Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung has reported an attack on a synagogue and shootings in central Vienna, with police confirming…

Tech Giants Shrug Off COVID-19 Crisis
WORLD
shares50 views
WORLD
shares50 views

Tech Giants Shrug Off COVID-19 Crisis

Panos - Nov 02, 2020

As opposed to airlines, hotel chains, restaurants and millions of small businesses that are fighting for survival amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the…

Visiting the Athens Acropolis a totally new experience (videos)
GREECE
shares31 views
GREECE
shares31 views

Visiting the Athens Acropolis a totally new experience (videos)

Panos - Nov 02, 2020

“Improving the visiting conditions of the monuments at the Acropolis is a priority for the Ministry of Culture and Sports.…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Attack on Synagogue in Austria – One person has been reportedly killed
SLIDE
shares31 views
SLIDE
shares31 views

Attack on Synagogue in Austria – One person has been reportedly killed

makis - Nov 02, 2020

The Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung has reported an attack on a synagogue and shootings in central Vienna, with police confirming a large deployment but without giving a…

Tech Giants Shrug Off COVID-19 Crisis
WORLD
shares50 views
WORLD
shares50 views

Tech Giants Shrug Off COVID-19 Crisis

Panos - Nov 02, 2020

As opposed to airlines, hotel chains, restaurants and millions of small businesses that are fighting for survival amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s most prominent tech companies have been…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Attack on Synagogue in Austria – One person has been reportedly killed
SLIDE
shares31 views
SLIDE
shares31 views

Attack on Synagogue in Austria – One person has been reportedly killed

makis - Nov 02, 2020

The Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung has reported an attack on a synagogue and shootings in central Vienna, with police confirming a large deployment but without giving a…

Tech Giants Shrug Off COVID-19 Crisis
WORLD
shares50 views
WORLD
shares50 views

Tech Giants Shrug Off COVID-19 Crisis

Panos - Nov 02, 2020

As opposed to airlines, hotel chains, restaurants and millions of small businesses that are fighting for survival amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s most prominent tech companies have been…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments