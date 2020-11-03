LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Covid-19 Greece – 1,152 cases on Monday

3 November 2020
1 Views

The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 1,152 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Monday, of which 96 are associated with known outbreaks and 33 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 42,080, of which 54.9% are men.

4,176 (9.9%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 13,821 (32.8%) are related to an already known case.

153 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 66 years with 35 (22.9%) being females and the rest men, while 90.8% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 294 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, there were 7 deaths recorded bringing the death toll to 642 in the country. Of the fatalities, 248 (38.6%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 79 years with 96.3% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

You may be interested

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Panos - Nov 03, 2020

Clouds, rain and northerly winds are forecast for wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Rain in…

Attack on Synagogue in Austria – One person has been reportedly killed
SLIDE
shares31 views
SLIDE
shares31 views

Attack on Synagogue in Austria – One person has been reportedly killed

makis - Nov 02, 2020

The Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung has reported an attack on a synagogue and shootings in central Vienna, with police confirming…

Tech Giants Shrug Off COVID-19 Crisis
WORLD
shares50 views
WORLD
shares50 views

Tech Giants Shrug Off COVID-19 Crisis

Panos - Nov 02, 2020

As opposed to airlines, hotel chains, restaurants and millions of small businesses that are fighting for survival amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Panos - Nov 03, 2020

Clouds, rain and northerly winds are forecast for wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Rain in the northern parts of the country with…

Attack on Synagogue in Austria – One person has been reportedly killed
SLIDE
shares31 views
SLIDE
shares31 views

Attack on Synagogue in Austria – One person has been reportedly killed

makis - Nov 02, 2020

The Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung has reported an attack on a synagogue and shootings in central Vienna, with police confirming a large deployment but without giving a…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Panos - Nov 03, 2020

Clouds, rain and northerly winds are forecast for wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Rain in the northern parts of the country with…

Attack on Synagogue in Austria – One person has been reportedly killed
SLIDE
shares31 views
SLIDE
shares31 views

Attack on Synagogue in Austria – One person has been reportedly killed

makis - Nov 02, 2020

The Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung has reported an attack on a synagogue and shootings in central Vienna, with police confirming a large deployment but without giving a…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments