Weather forecast: Mostly fair

2 November 2020
Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 10C to 24C.

Clouds and rain in the eastern parts with temperatures between 14C and 22C. Rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 18C-24C.

Clouds with a chance of rain in Athens, 16C-21C. Fair in Thessaloniki, 11C-21C.

