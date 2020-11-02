Trump advertises the ‘positive’ things he did for Greeks in 2020 ‘Greek Voices for Trump’ list
The heads of Trump‘s Greek-American community division for the 2020 Election campaign, Christos Marafatsos and Anthony Marlowe, urged the Greek Diaspora in the country to vote for the incumbent President, listing a series of goals Trump has achieved in the US-Greek relations during his first 4 years:
Greek Voices for Trump will empower and unite the Greek American community to re-elect President Donald J.
Trump. Re-electing the President will enable continued economic opportunity, more jobs, lower taxes, safer
communities, and a stronger America that embraces the ideals of the American Dream. It provides increased
cooperation with our allies to promote global peace, stability, security, and prosperity, particularly in the Eastern
Mediterranean region.
The United States has been a stalwart ally and supporter of Greece since its independence in 1821. The U.S. and
Greece have fought side by side in defense of freedom and liberty in multiple wars against tyranny and
communism, including World War I, World War II, and the Cold War.
What President Trump Has Accomplished in 4 Years:
NATIONAL SECURITY
• Both President Trump and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have asserted that US-Greece Relationsis
“the best it ever was” under Trump Administration.
• President Trump is the first president in modern history to shift US foreign policy to favor Greece asthe
most strategic and reliable ally in the Eastern Mediterranean.
• President Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act, which allocated $47.85 millionfor
improvements to the facilities at the U.S. naval base at Souda Bay, Crete.
• President Trump commissioned the United States Navy ship, the USS Hershel Williams, tobe
permanently based at the naval base in Souda Bay, Crete.
• President Trump is the only U.S .president in modern history to sanction and tariff Turkey.
• President Trump’s State Department urged Turkey to halt their aggressive acts against Greeceand
Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean.
• The Trump administration urged Turkey to reverse their provocative decision to reopen Varoshain
Northern Cyprus and bring a diplomatic resolution to the Cyprus question.
• The Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act of 2019 was passed underthe
leadership of President Trump.
• President Trump lifted the arms embargo on Cyprus, which lasted 33 years.
• The Trump Administration announced it will provide International Military Education andTraining
(IMET) to the Republic of Cyprus.
• The Trump Administration and The Republic of Cyprus expanded their relations through the creation of
a joint security training center known as CYCLOPS.
• The Trump Administration has signed two historic peace agreements – one with Israel, United Arab
Emirates and Bahrain, and another with Serbia and Kosovo – advancing peace and stability inregions
surrounding Greece, Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean.
TRADE AND INVESTMENT
• The United States and Greece exchanged nearly $3 Billion in trade in2019.
• The historic U.S.-Greece Science & Technology Agreement was signed and implemented under the
leadership of President Trump, which leads the way for U.S. companies like Pfizer, Cisco, Microsoft,
Amazon and Tesla to invest in Greece.
• President Trump Exempted Greek Olive Oil, Cheese, Wine, and other Products from US TariffsImposed
on EU.
ECONOMY
• President Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which enabled the largest overhaul of the tax codein
three decades. The $1.5 trillion tax overhaul allowed Greek American workers and business owners to
save thousands each year.
• President Trump cut nearly eight regulations for every one new regulation, allowing GreekAmerican
businessowners to thrive without the red tape.
RELIGIOUS FREEDOM
• President Trump met with newly appointed Archbishop Elpidophoros on two occasions to discuss
religious freedom for the Ecumenical Patriarchate and issues related to the Greek OrthodoxChurch.
• President Trump signed an executive order Advancing International Religious Freedom, declaringthe
effort to protect religious freedoms both a domestic and foreign policy priority.
• President Trump signed an executive order promoting free speech and religious liberty that instructsthe
Treasury Department not to target the tax-exempt status of churches and otherinstitutions.
• President Trump created the Conscience and Religious Freedom Division at the Department of Health
and Human Services to protect the civil rights of doctors, nurses and other health-care workers who
refuse to take part in procedures such as abortion, reversing an Obama-era policy that required themto
do so.
• President Trump directed the Justice Department to issue a 25-page guidance to federalagencies
instructing them to protect the religious liberty in the execution of federal law.
• President Trump required that new Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance classify housesof
worship as “essential,” allowing Greek Orthodox Churches to open after being closedduring
the coronavirus lockdowns.
