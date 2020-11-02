Lockdown in Thessaloniki from tonight – Health Minister Kikilias: “The epidemic is spreading rapidly”

Thessaloniki, Greece‘s second biggest city is in Red Alert as the coronavirus is spreading among the population and sending dozens of seriously ill patients to hospitals.

The dynamics of the epidemic are great – almost 1.300 new cases were recorded in the weekend alone – and the pressure on the health system, especially in the Intensive Care Units, leads to a targeted emergency plan and increases the possibility of a total lockdown.

Indicative of the alarm was the position of the Minister of Health, Vassilis Kikilias, who visited the city on Monday morning. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Kikilias said he would suggest to the Prime Minister that further measures be taken for Thessaloniki, in order to reduce the dispersion. According to information, the new strict measures, which will be similar to the March lockdown, will take effect from tonight. A traffic ban will also be announced from 8 or 9 pm.

“I understand,” said the health minister, “stress and fatigue, but public health is above all”.