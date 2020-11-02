LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Attack on Synagogue in Austria – One person has been reportedly killed

2 November 2020
The Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung has reported an attack on a synagogue and shootings in central Vienna, with police confirming a large deployment but without giving a reason. According to police, gunshots have been heard at the centre of Vienna.

Austria’s interior ministry has reportedly said one person has been killed.

The suspect is reportedly on the run with Viennese police launching a major manhunt according to some local outlets.

Others have reported that the alleged gunman has blown himself up after detonating a suicide vest, but that other perpetrators remain at large.

