LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

29 October 2020
1 Views

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 10C to 24C.

Clouds and rain in the eastern parts with temperatures between 14C and 22C. Rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 18C-24C.

Clouds with a chance of rain in Athens, 16C-21C. Fair in Thessaloniki, 11C-21C.

You may be interested

Yannos Papantoniou: SYRIZA wanted a totalitarian state
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Yannos Papantoniou: SYRIZA wanted a totalitarian state

ilias1 - Oct 29, 2020

By Athanasios C. Papandropoulos Serious allegations by the former minister at the presentation of his book, Prosopiki Martyria [Personal Testimony].…

Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 1,547 cases on Wednesday
GREECE
shares28 views
GREECE
shares28 views

Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 1,547 cases on Wednesday

makis - Oct 28, 2020

The worrying upward trend of Covid-19 cases in Greece continued on Wednesday, as the Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY)…

Dramatic increase in coronavirus intubated patients places high pressures on the health system
GREECE
shares45 views
GREECE
shares45 views

Dramatic increase in coronavirus intubated patients places high pressures on the health system

makis - Oct 26, 2020

The current number of cases -715- is the lowest of the previous five days, however it is probably attributed to…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Yannos Papantoniou: SYRIZA wanted a totalitarian state
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Yannos Papantoniou: SYRIZA wanted a totalitarian state

ilias1 - Oct 29, 2020

By Athanasios C. Papandropoulos Serious allegations by the former minister at the presentation of his book, Prosopiki Martyria [Personal Testimony]. The cries of celebration and congratulations on…

Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 1,547 cases on Wednesday
GREECE
shares28 views
GREECE
shares28 views

Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 1,547 cases on Wednesday

makis - Oct 28, 2020

The worrying upward trend of Covid-19 cases in Greece continued on Wednesday, as the Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced 1,547 confirmed cases, of which 78…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Yannos Papantoniou: SYRIZA wanted a totalitarian state
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Yannos Papantoniou: SYRIZA wanted a totalitarian state

ilias1 - Oct 29, 2020

By Athanasios C. Papandropoulos Serious allegations by the former minister at the presentation of his book, Prosopiki Martyria [Personal Testimony]. The cries of celebration and congratulations on…

Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 1,547 cases on Wednesday
GREECE
shares28 views
GREECE
shares28 views

Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 1,547 cases on Wednesday

makis - Oct 28, 2020

The worrying upward trend of Covid-19 cases in Greece continued on Wednesday, as the Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced 1,547 confirmed cases, of which 78…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments