LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Covid-19 Greece – Negative record with 1,547 cases on Wednesday

28 October 2020
1 Views

The worrying upward trend of Covid-19 cases in Greece continued on Wednesday, as the Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced 1,547 confirmed cases, of which 78 are associated with known outbreaks and 52 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 34,299, of which 55.3% are men.

4,003 (11.7%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 12,552 (36.6%) are related to an already known case.

108 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 65 years with 34 (31.5%) being females and the rest men, while 93.5% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 280 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

You may be interested

Dramatic increase in coronavirus intubated patients places high pressures on the health system
GREECE
shares40 views
GREECE
shares40 views

Dramatic increase in coronavirus intubated patients places high pressures on the health system

makis - Oct 26, 2020

The current number of cases -715- is the lowest of the previous five days, however it is probably attributed to…

Sergey Lavrov: Every state has the right to extend its sea borders to 12 nautical miles
DEFENCE
shares43 views
DEFENCE
shares43 views

Sergey Lavrov: Every state has the right to extend its sea borders to 12 nautical miles

Panos - Oct 26, 2020

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on matters the demarcation of the coastal zone between neighbouring countries, a resolution should be…

Greek Foreign Minister: “Turkey is a ‘jihadist travel agency” in the East Med”
GREECE
shares50 views
GREECE
shares50 views

Greek Foreign Minister: “Turkey is a ‘jihadist travel agency” in the East Med”

Panos - Oct 26, 2020

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Turkey was acting as a “travel agency for jihadists” in the wider region of…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Dramatic increase in coronavirus intubated patients places high pressures on the health system
GREECE
shares40 views
GREECE
shares40 views

Dramatic increase in coronavirus intubated patients places high pressures on the health system

makis - Oct 26, 2020

The current number of cases -715- is the lowest of the previous five days, however it is probably attributed to the reduced number of tests performed. According…

Sergey Lavrov: Every state has the right to extend its sea borders to 12 nautical miles
DEFENCE
shares43 views
DEFENCE
shares43 views

Sergey Lavrov: Every state has the right to extend its sea borders to 12 nautical miles

Panos - Oct 26, 2020

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on matters the demarcation of the coastal zone between neighbouring countries, a resolution should be sought in accordance with international law, in…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Dramatic increase in coronavirus intubated patients places high pressures on the health system
GREECE
shares40 views
GREECE
shares40 views

Dramatic increase in coronavirus intubated patients places high pressures on the health system

makis - Oct 26, 2020

The current number of cases -715- is the lowest of the previous five days, however it is probably attributed to the reduced number of tests performed. According…

Sergey Lavrov: Every state has the right to extend its sea borders to 12 nautical miles
DEFENCE
shares43 views
DEFENCE
shares43 views

Sergey Lavrov: Every state has the right to extend its sea borders to 12 nautical miles

Panos - Oct 26, 2020

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on matters the demarcation of the coastal zone between neighbouring countries, a resolution should be sought in accordance with international law, in…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments