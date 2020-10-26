Sergey Lavrov: Every state has the right to extend its sea borders to 12 nautical miles

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on matters the demarcation of the coastal zone between neighbouring countries, a resolution should be sought in accordance with international law, in an interview with Athens News Agency on the occasion of his visit to Athens today.

The Russian Foreign Minister made explicit reference to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Regarding the delimitation of the continental shelf and the EEZ between Greece and Turkey, Lavrov underlined that Russia’s position, which signed the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, is based on its rules of International law included in this treaty, noting that Article 3 of the Convention provides that each State has the sovereign right to determine the extent of its territorial waters up to 12 nautical miles.

Referring to Hagia Sophia (recently turned into a Mosque by Turkish President Erdogan), he points out that it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which belongs to all mankind, has exceptional cultural and historical value, is a sacred place for the Orthodox faithful of his country and the whole world, adding that it held a special spiritual significance for the Russians.