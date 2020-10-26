Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov meets with Nikos Dendias in Athens

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is meeting with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias on his first visit to Greece in three years.

The two foreign ministers are expected to make joint statements at around 13:30, after which Sergey Lavrov is expected to meet (at 17:00) with PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The Greek Foreign Ministry spoke about “historical ties, strengthening relations and cooperation” between Greece and Russia in a post on Twitter.

Lavrov’s visit marks the beginning of a new page in bilateral relations, with the Russian Foreign Minister telling the Athens News Agency on Monday morning that it is “a sovereign right of every state to determine the extent of its territorial waters up to 12 miles”.