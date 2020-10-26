LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Dramatic increase in coronavirus intubated patients places high pressures on the health system

26 October 2020
The current number of cases -715- is the lowest of the previous five days, however it is probably attributed to the reduced number of tests performed. According to the National Organization of Public Health (EODY), the tests of the last 24 hours are about 12.000 while the immediately previous day they were 16.000. Overall, an average of 24.000 tests were performed last week.

However, today’s epidemiological report of EODY recorded a dramatic increase in the number of patients who were intubated within 24 hours: from 84 yesterday to 95. The negative record in intubated patients was recorded at the beginning of the month and it was 101 patients.

At least 910 patients who were treated in the country’s hospitals until yesterday are pressuring the hospitals, while the pressure is growing more in the field of ICUs.

The number of fatalities has increased greatly in October. To date, 190 people have died. This is the highest number on a monthly basis since the beginning of the epidemic, in fact the number of those who died in October (190) equals the number of fatalities of the first four months of the epidemic in Greece, from March to June. A total of 581 people have lost their lives.

