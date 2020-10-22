Mitsotakis: Masks everywhere & curfew at night in the “orange” & “red” areas of the country

The obligatory use of a mask everywhere was announced by the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as the first measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Greece.

At the same time, in the areas that are on levels 3 and 4, traffic is prohibited from 00.30′ at night until 05.00′ in the morning. The measures take effect at 06.00′ on Saturday morning. Those who work at night are excluded from the measure, as well as those who face emergencies.

How they will prove either that they are workers or that the citizens who will be found to be moving at night in the forbidden areas have an urgent need to move is something that will be clarified by tomorrow night.

Mr. Mitsotakis said that a general lockdown is not his choice and stressed that teleworking will be extended.

At the same time, the Prime Minister addressed the young people specifically asking them to abide by the measures.