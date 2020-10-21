LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

21 October 2020
1 Views

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Wednesday.

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 10C to 24C.

You may be interested

Turkey vs Greece: EU’s failure to act will trigger conflict in east Med, warns expert
SLIDE
shares23 views
SLIDE
shares23 views

Turkey vs Greece: EU’s failure to act will trigger conflict in east Med, warns expert

makis - Oct 20, 2020

And the observer, who posts regular assessments of the situation via the Greek Analyst Twitter account, suggested Turkish President Recep…

Turkey to abandon some observation stations in Syria’s Idlib
WORLD
shares32 views
WORLD
shares32 views

Turkey to abandon some observation stations in Syria’s Idlib

Panos - Oct 20, 2020

Turkey has decided to abandon some of its military positions in Syria’s Idlib province, including observation stations established under a deal with…

Greek-Turkish crisis: Oruc Reis sailing on limit of 12-mile radius of Kastellorizo
GREECE
shares40 views
GREECE
shares40 views

Greek-Turkish crisis: Oruc Reis sailing on limit of 12-mile radius of Kastellorizo

Panos - Oct 20, 2020

The Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis is sailing close to a 12-nautical-mile radius from the Greek island of Kastellorizo, along with…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Turkey vs Greece: EU’s failure to act will trigger conflict in east Med, warns expert
SLIDE
shares23 views
SLIDE
shares23 views

Turkey vs Greece: EU’s failure to act will trigger conflict in east Med, warns expert

makis - Oct 20, 2020

And the observer, who posts regular assessments of the situation via the Greek Analyst Twitter account, suggested Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would “take things to the…

Turkey to abandon some observation stations in Syria’s Idlib
WORLD
shares32 views
WORLD
shares32 views

Turkey to abandon some observation stations in Syria’s Idlib

Panos - Oct 20, 2020

Turkey has decided to abandon some of its military positions in Syria’s Idlib province, including observation stations established under a deal with Russia, Middle East Eye can reveal. Turkey…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Turkey vs Greece: EU’s failure to act will trigger conflict in east Med, warns expert
SLIDE
shares23 views
SLIDE
shares23 views

Turkey vs Greece: EU’s failure to act will trigger conflict in east Med, warns expert

makis - Oct 20, 2020

And the observer, who posts regular assessments of the situation via the Greek Analyst Twitter account, suggested Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would “take things to the…

Turkey to abandon some observation stations in Syria’s Idlib
WORLD
shares32 views
WORLD
shares32 views

Turkey to abandon some observation stations in Syria’s Idlib

Panos - Oct 20, 2020

Turkey has decided to abandon some of its military positions in Syria’s Idlib province, including observation stations established under a deal with Russia, Middle East Eye can reveal. Turkey…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments