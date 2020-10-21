Weather forecast: Mostly fair
1 Views
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Wednesday.
Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 10C to 24C.
You may be interested
SLIDE
shares23 views
SLIDE
shares23 views
Turkey vs Greece: EU’s failure to act will trigger conflict in east Med, warns expertmakis - Oct 20, 2020
And the observer, who posts regular assessments of the situation via the Greek Analyst Twitter account, suggested Turkish President Recep…
WORLD
shares32 views
WORLD
shares32 views
Turkey to abandon some observation stations in Syria’s IdlibPanos - Oct 20, 2020
Turkey has decided to abandon some of its military positions in Syria’s Idlib province, including observation stations established under a deal with…
GREECE
shares40 views
GREECE
shares40 views
Greek-Turkish crisis: Oruc Reis sailing on limit of 12-mile radius of KastellorizoPanos - Oct 20, 2020
The Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis is sailing close to a 12-nautical-mile radius from the Greek island of Kastellorizo, along with…
Leave a Comment