Coronavirus Greece: Explosive rise with 865 new cases, 331 in Attica & 181 in Thessaloniki

The Greek authorities announced today 865 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 82 are associated with known outbreaks.

The irresponsible gathering of thousands of people in Athens in the past two weeks may cost us dearly.

A total of 3.672 (13,4%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 10.802 (39,5%) are related to an already known case.

The patients that are intubated are 86 and their median age is 66 years, 28 (32,6%) are women and the rest are men, while 91,9% of intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older.

The patients discharged from the ICUs are 265.

Finally, there are 6 more recorded fatalities and 534 deaths in total in the country, 201 (37,6%) are women and the rest are men. Their median age was 79 years and 96,3% had some underlying condition and/or age 70 years and over.