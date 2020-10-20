Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
Rain and northerly winds are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale.
Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the northern parts of the country and temperatures ranging from 08C to 20C. Clouds and rain in the western parts with temperatures between 12C and 23C. Partly cloudy and scattered showers in the eastern parts, 11C-21C. Rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 16C-25C. Partly cloudy in Athens, 14C-22C; the same for Thessaloniki, 10C-20C.
You may be interested
Greek-Turkish crisis: Greek diplomatic counterattack on all frontsmakis - Oct 19, 2020
Greece is taking multifaceted diplomatic initiatives to denounce Turkish actions, given the unprecedented and escalating Turkish behavior. According to information,…
Covid-19 Greece – 508 new cases reported on Fridaymakis - Oct 16, 2020
The Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Friday 508 new Covid-19 cases – a negative record, of which…
PM Mitsotakis: EU should be consistent in the face of Turkish provocationsmakis - Oct 15, 2020
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged the European Union to show consistency in the light of Turkey’s provocations, arriving at the…
Leave a Comment