Turkey vs Greece: EU’s failure to act will trigger conflict in east Med, warns expert

20 October 2020
And the observer, who posts regular assessments of the situation via the Greek Analyst Twitter account, suggested Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would “take things to the extreme” with the US distracted in the final stages of the Presidential campaign.

Neighbours Greece and Turkey have a long history of disputes, and the situation deteriorated still further earlier this year after Ankara sent send research vessel the Oruc Reis, accompanied by several naval vessels, to undertake a seismic survey close to the Greek island of Kastellorizo.

Greece responded by staging a series of joint military drills in the eastern Mediterranean alongside French ships.

The Greek Analyst feared the situation has the potential to escalate dangerously, especially given the bloc’s perceived failure to act decisively.

They said: “The unwillingness of the EU to act decisively against Turkey’s encroachment is a recipe for disaster, leading gradually (but surely) to a military incident in the EastMed or Aegean.

“With the US in election flux and EU AWOL, Erdogan will not hesitate to take things to the extreme.

A statement issued by Stelios Petsas, Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister and Government Spokesman, said there could be no exploratory talks aimed at resolving the situation “as long as Oruc Reis remains on the Greek continental shelf”.

