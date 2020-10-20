Turkey vs Greece: EU’s failure to act will trigger conflict in east Med, warns expert
And the observer, who posts regular assessments of the situation via the Greek Analyst Twitter account, suggested Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would “take things to the extreme” with the US distracted in the final stages of the Presidential campaign.
Neighbours Greece and Turkey have a long history of disputes, and the situation deteriorated still further earlier this year after Ankara sent send research vessel the Oruc Reis, accompanied by several naval vessels, to undertake a seismic survey close to the Greek island of Kastellorizo.
Greece responded by staging a series of joint military drills in the eastern Mediterranean alongside French ships.
The Greek Analyst feared the situation has the potential to escalate dangerously, especially given the bloc’s perceived failure to act decisively.
They said: “The unwillingness of the EU to act decisively against Turkey’s encroachment is a recipe for disaster, leading gradually (but surely) to a military incident in the EastMed or Aegean.
“With the US in election flux and EU AWOL, Erdogan will not hesitate to take things to the extreme.
A statement issued by Stelios Petsas, Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister and Government Spokesman, said there could be no exploratory talks aimed at resolving the situation “as long as Oruc Reis remains on the Greek continental shelf”.
You may be interested
Turkey to abandon some observation stations in Syria’s IdlibPanos - Oct 20, 2020
Turkey has decided to abandon some of its military positions in Syria’s Idlib province, including observation stations established under a deal with…
Greek-Turkish crisis: Oruc Reis sailing on limit of 12-mile radius of KastellorizoPanos - Oct 20, 2020
The Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis is sailing close to a 12-nautical-mile radius from the Greek island of Kastellorizo, along with…
Greek Foreign Minister Dendias calls on Germany, Italy and Spain to ban arms exports to TurkeyPanos - Oct 20, 2020
Greece’s diplomatic pressure over Turkey’s belligerence is mounting, as as a few hours after the request for the suspension of the…
Leave a Comment