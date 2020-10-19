Greek-Turkish crisis: Greek diplomatic counterattack on all fronts
Greece is taking multifaceted diplomatic initiatives to denounce Turkish actions, given the unprecedented and escalating Turkish behavior.
According to information, by order of Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, the ministry is taking the following actions:
– A letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres denouncing Turkey’s highly destabilizing behavior.
– Α letter to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, which, in addition to briefing on the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, emphasizes that Turkish behavior not only violates the basic rules of conduct of an Allied country, but also poses a risk of destabilizing the Southeast wing of NATO and contradicts the provisions of the preamble to the Greece-US Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement.
– Letter to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Turkish delinquency, emphasizing our country’s fundamental right to invoke Article 42.7 of the Treaty on European Union (Mutual Solidarity Clause).
– Denunciation to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) of the illegal announcement of the extension of the Turkish area of responsibility for search and rescue operations which covers areas of Greek sovereignty and jurisdiction, which therefore does not produce legal results and at the same time does not serve the safety of human life.
– Denunciation to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on the same issue.– A strong protest of the Greek Embassy in Ankara against the Turkish side.
– Immediate information of the European Border Guard-FRONTEX, which operates in part of the area in question under Greek jurisdiction.
– Presentation of Turkey’s destabilizing role on international level and at the same time highlighting to the competent International Bodies the continuous and daily deteriorating human rights situation in Turkey.
