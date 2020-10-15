LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Clouds and rain

14 October 2020
Clouds and rain are forecast for Thursday.

Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale. Cloudy and rainy in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 12C to 23C.

Clouds with local showers in the eastern parts with temperatures between 13C and 22C. Cloudy over the Aegean islands and Crete, 18C-27C. Mostly cloudy in Athens, 15C -24C. Same weather in Thessaloniki, 15C-23C.

