Over 1 tonne of cannabis confiscated in Messinia
Greek authorities located and confiscated 1.1 tons of cannabis on a boat from Albania, in the Messinian Gulf, in the Mani peninsula in Laconia.
The officers of the Directorate of Drug Prosecution and Smuggling of the Coast Guard arrested four foreign nationals who were trying to smuggle the large load of drugs into the country, following intelligence they received last week.
The illegal substance was found been hidden inside the semi-sunk boat in 20 travel bags and eight packages that exceeded one ton on a remote beach. The police operation of the port was completed last night with the confiscation of the huge quantity which is estimated to be worth 6 million euros.
