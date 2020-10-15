Covid-19 Greece – 436 new cases reported on Wednesday

The Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Wednesday 436 new Covid-19 cases, of which 63 are associated with known outbreaks and 31 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 23,495, of which 55.5% are men.

3,404 (14.5%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 9,525 (40.5%) are related to an already known case.

86 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 68 years with 22 (25.6%) being women and the rest men, while 93.0% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 245 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, there were 6 deaths recorded bringing the death toll to 469 in the country. Of the fatalities, 179 (38.2%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 79 years with 96.6% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.