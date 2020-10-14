Weather forecast: Clouds and rain
3 Views
Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale. Cloudy and rainy in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 12C to 23C.
Clouds with local showers in the eastern parts with temperatures between 13C and 22C. Cloudy over the Aegean islands and Crete, 18C-27C. Mostly cloudy in Athens, 15C -24C. Same weather in Thessaloniki, 15C-23C.
You may be interested
GREECE
shares21 views
GREECE
shares21 views
Greek PM: Turkey has chosen the path of sanctionsmakis - Oct 13, 2020
“At the recent summit we offered a very clear choice to Turkey, but unfortunately it seems that Ankara is choosing…
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views
Public means for transport on 3-hour stoppage on October 15Panos - Oct 13, 2020
The means of fixed transportation of the Urban Rail Transport S.A. (STASY) will be out of operation next Thursday, October…
GREECE
shares32 views
GREECE
shares32 views
Greek army officer found deadPanos - Oct 13, 2020
The body of a Greek army officer was found in Skotoussa, Serres in Macedonia around 3 at noon on Monday. Serres homicide…
Leave a Comment