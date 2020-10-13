LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek army officer found dead

12 October 2020
3 Views

The body of a Greek army officer was found in Skotoussa, Serres in Macedonia around 3 at noon on Monday.

Serres homicide men are on the spot and the coroner is expected to arrive at the scene soon in order to examine the corpse.

Police have not ruled out foul play.

You may be interested

Turkey hides over 350,000 Covid-19 cases
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

Turkey hides over 350,000 Covid-19 cases

Panos - Oct 13, 2020

More than 350,000 cases of coronavirus have not been included in Turkey’s statistics since the outbreak began, according to the country’s top…

Covid-19 Greece – 295 new cases reported on Monday
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

Covid-19 Greece – 295 new cases reported on Monday

Panos - Oct 13, 2020

The Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Monday 295 new Covid-19 cases, of which 48 are associated with known outbreaks…

Erdogan amazingly says Greece is escalating tensions, not Turkey
DEFENCE
shares25 views
DEFENCE
shares25 views

Erdogan amazingly says Greece is escalating tensions, not Turkey

Panos - Oct 13, 2020

As the Turkish research vessel, Oruc Reis has sailed close to the Greek island of Kastellorizo, causing the general condemnation of Turkey’s…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Turkey hides over 350,000 Covid-19 cases
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

Turkey hides over 350,000 Covid-19 cases

Panos - Oct 13, 2020

More than 350,000 cases of coronavirus have not been included in Turkey’s statistics since the outbreak began, according to the country’s top medical association, in a pandemic assessment report…

Covid-19 Greece – 295 new cases reported on Monday
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

Covid-19 Greece – 295 new cases reported on Monday

Panos - Oct 13, 2020

The Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Monday 295 new Covid-19 cases, of which 48 are associated with known outbreaks and 40 were detected following checks at…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Turkey hides over 350,000 Covid-19 cases
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

Turkey hides over 350,000 Covid-19 cases

Panos - Oct 13, 2020

More than 350,000 cases of coronavirus have not been included in Turkey’s statistics since the outbreak began, according to the country’s top medical association, in a pandemic assessment report…

Covid-19 Greece – 295 new cases reported on Monday
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

Covid-19 Greece – 295 new cases reported on Monday

Panos - Oct 13, 2020

The Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Monday 295 new Covid-19 cases, of which 48 are associated with known outbreaks and 40 were detected following checks at…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments