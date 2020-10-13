LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Erdogan amazingly says Greece is escalating tensions, not Turkey

12 October 2020
As the Turkish research vessel, Oruc Reis has sailed close to the Greek island of Kastellorizo, causing the general condemnation of Turkey’s provocative stance by the EU, President Erdogan amazingly claimed Greece was responsible for escalating tensions in the region during a teleconference meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel.

Erdogan had a conversation with the top EU diplomat, to whom, according to Turkish media, he said he was waiting for clear steps to convene an international conference on the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Turkish president also claimed that Turkey’s approach to the Eastern Mediterranean is being done in good faith and called on the president of the European Council, the EU, to honour its obligations.

Earlier, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a telephone conversation with Charles Michel, informing him about the new illegal Turkish NAVTEX for investigations south of Kastelorizo.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis pointed out to Mr. Michel that he will raise the issue at the European Council Meeting of October 15-16.

