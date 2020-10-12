Covid-19 Greece – 295 new cases reported on Monday
The Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Monday 295 new Covid-19 cases, of which 48 are associated with known outbreaks and 40 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 22,652, of which 55.7% are men.
3,315 (14.6%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 9,218 (40.7%) are related to an already known case.
91 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 68 years with 25 (27.5%) being women and the rest men, while 91.2% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 240 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
Finally, there were 7 deaths recorded bringing the death toll to 456 in the country. Of the fatalities, 174 (38.2%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 79 years with 96.5% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.
You may be interested
Mitsotakis at the Museum of Contemporary Art & he left driving a Tesla (photos)Panos - Oct 12, 2020
The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the National Museum of Contemporary Art on Saturday morning, accompanied by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, while on…
The palace where Alexander the Great was born opens its gates to the publicPanos - Oct 12, 2020
In the summer of 2021, it is estimated that the palace where Alexander the Great was born will be open…
Washington should stop pretending that Turkey is an ally – AnalysisPanos - Oct 12, 2020
President Donald Trump’s willingness to criticize America’s traditional allies has generated a fierce backlash. Members of the infamous Blob, the…
Leave a Comment