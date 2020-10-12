Coronavirus Greece: 13 fatalities, 280 new cases

The Greek authorities announced today 280 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 41 are associated with known outbreaks.

The total number of cases is 22.358, of which 55,7% are men.

3.271 (14,6%) are related to travel from abroad and 9.093 (40,7%) are related to an already known case.

93 people are being intubated while their median age is 68 years, 26 (28,0%) are women and the rest are men. 91,4% of intubated patients have an underlying conditions or are 70 years of age or older.

238 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, we have 13 more recorded deaths and 449 fatalities in total in the country, 169 (37,6%) women and the rest men. Their median age was 79 years and 96,4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 and over.