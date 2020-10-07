LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy

7 October 2020
Partly cloudy weather is forecast on Wednesday, with mainly southerly winds up to 6 Beaufort, a possibility of dust transfer from Africa and showers in the northwest.

Temperatures will remain high for the time of year, ranging from 16C to 32C in northern Greece, 19C to 32C in the west, between 18C and 30C on the eastern mainland and Evia, and from 18C to 33C on the islands in the Aegean.

