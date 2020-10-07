LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Physicists prove time travel is “mathematically possible”

7 October 2020
Scientists in Australia claim to have proved that time travel is theoretically possible after solving a logical paradox.

Physicists from the University of Queensland used mathematical modelling to reconcile Einstein’s theory of general relativity with classical dynamics. The clash between these two systems is behind a famous flaw with time travel, known as the grandfather paradox.

Einstein’s theory allows for the possibility of a person using a time loop to travel back in time in order to kill their grandfather. However, classical dynamics dictates that the sequence of events following the grandfather’s death would culminate in the time traveler not existing in the first place.

“As physicists, we want to understand the universe’s most basic, underlying laws and for years I’ve puzzled on how the science of dynamics can square with Einstein’s predictions,” said Germain Tobar, who led the research. “Is time travel mathematically possible?”

For their calculations, Mr Tobar and Dr Costa used the coronavirus pandemic as a model for working out whether the two theories could co-exist.

Source: Independent

Recent Comments