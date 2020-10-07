‘North Cyprus’ coalition pseudo-government collapses after Varosha coast decision
The ruling coalition in the occupied territories of the North Cyprus pseudo-state has collapsed, after the decision of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the candidate leader of the Turkish Cypriot community Ersin Tatar to jointly announce the expansion of the coastal front of Varosha, Famagusta.
The so-called Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Occupied Territories and candidate for the elections Kudret Ozersay left the so-called Government, stating that he was not informed about the decision beforehand. The People’s Party decided to withdraw, with 36 votes in favor and five against, after the announcement of the opening of the beach of Famagusta. Earlier, Ozersay himself had made strong statements against Tatar, saying that what was announced was “not an opening of Varos but statements about Varosha” and indicated that there was no decision by the “cabinet” to change the status of the besieged city.
“Ersin Tatar has become ridiculous, as he believed the lie that we opened Varosi”, was the reaction of the independent “president” candidate Serdar Denktash, who noted that the live broadcast of the ceremony in Panagra and the enclosed city of Famagusta, despite the “supreme electoral council” decision harms democracy.
