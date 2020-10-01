Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Better weather and northerly winds are forecast for Thursday.
Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 13C to 25C. Mostly fair in the western parts with temperatures between 15C and 25C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts of the country with temperatures between 14C and 26C. Fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 20C-26C. Mostly fair in Athens, 18C-26C. Same weather in Thessaloniki, 16C-24C.
