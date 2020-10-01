LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Massive rise in electric car sales in Greece – Number of sales in a month equals 4 last years

1 October 2020
1 Views

Greek motorists have embraced the use of electric cars, as the data reveals that the total number of those that had applied for a subsidy in the last four years is equal to those who applied for a subsidy within a month.

According to information from Newsauto.gr, until September 30, 470 applications for electric cars had been submitted, while in the last four years only 522 electric models had been sold.

Peugeot seems to have succeeded in maintaining top spot regarding the sales of purely electric models with a percentage that exceeds 25%, confirming that its models are the ideal solution in the new era in the automobile market.

Peugeot’s e-208 model is the favoured preference for buyers who are looking for the ideal vehicle for personal travel or business.

The mileage, the economy, the reliability, and the performance, combined with the unique appearance of the new Peugeot 208 are its strong points, guaranteeing the success of the French model in its purely electric version.

In addition, Peugeot’s 55 charging stations across Greece 55 is another reason the French model is the top pick.

You may be interested

The Cape of Lefkata – Where lovers leapt to their death from Homeric times
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views

The Cape of Lefkata – Where lovers leapt to their death from Homeric times

Panos - Oct 01, 2020

Greece has a long and rich maritime tradition, with lighthouses scattered across its lands accompanied by years of stories and narratives.…

A powerful 5.2 earthquake has struck west-northwest of the island of Nisyros
GREECE
shares1 views
GREECE
shares1 views

A powerful 5.2 earthquake has struck west-northwest of the island of Nisyros

Panos - Oct 01, 2020

A powerful 5.2 on the Richter scale earthquake hit 25 kilometres west-northwest of the island of Nisyros in the southern…

2021 to Set off Avalanche of Business Insolvencies due to Covid-19 (infographic)
FINANCE
shares1 views
FINANCE
shares1 views

2021 to Set off Avalanche of Business Insolvencies due to Covid-19 (infographic)

Panos - Oct 01, 2020

According to a report by insurer Euler Hermes, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will be felt most severely in 2021 when…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
The Cape of Lefkata – Where lovers leapt to their death from Homeric times
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views

The Cape of Lefkata – Where lovers leapt to their death from Homeric times

Panos - Oct 01, 2020

Greece has a long and rich maritime tradition, with lighthouses scattered across its lands accompanied by years of stories and narratives. Shrouded in legends and traditions going back…

A powerful 5.2 earthquake has struck west-northwest of the island of Nisyros
GREECE
shares1 views
GREECE
shares1 views

A powerful 5.2 earthquake has struck west-northwest of the island of Nisyros

Panos - Oct 01, 2020

A powerful 5.2 on the Richter scale earthquake hit 25 kilometres west-northwest of the island of Nisyros in the southern Aegean. The focal depth is located at…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
The Cape of Lefkata – Where lovers leapt to their death from Homeric times
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views

The Cape of Lefkata – Where lovers leapt to their death from Homeric times

Panos - Oct 01, 2020

Greece has a long and rich maritime tradition, with lighthouses scattered across its lands accompanied by years of stories and narratives. Shrouded in legends and traditions going back…

A powerful 5.2 earthquake has struck west-northwest of the island of Nisyros
GREECE
shares1 views
GREECE
shares1 views

A powerful 5.2 earthquake has struck west-northwest of the island of Nisyros

Panos - Oct 01, 2020

A powerful 5.2 on the Richter scale earthquake hit 25 kilometres west-northwest of the island of Nisyros in the southern Aegean. The focal depth is located at…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments