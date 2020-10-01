Massive rise in electric car sales in Greece – Number of sales in a month equals 4 last years

Greek motorists have embraced the use of electric cars, as the data reveals that the total number of those that had applied for a subsidy in the last four years is equal to those who applied for a subsidy within a month.

According to information from Newsauto.gr, until September 30, 470 applications for electric cars had been submitted, while in the last four years only 522 electric models had been sold.

Peugeot seems to have succeeded in maintaining top spot regarding the sales of purely electric models with a percentage that exceeds 25%, confirming that its models are the ideal solution in the new era in the automobile market.

Peugeot’s e-208 model is the favoured preference for buyers who are looking for the ideal vehicle for personal travel or business.

The mileage, the economy, the reliability, and the performance, combined with the unique appearance of the new Peugeot 208 are its strong points, guaranteeing the success of the French model in its purely electric version.

In addition, Peugeot’s 55 charging stations across Greece 55 is another reason the French model is the top pick.