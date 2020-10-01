A powerful 5.2 earthquake has struck west-northwest of the island of Nisyros
A powerful 5.2 on the Richter scale earthquake hit 25 kilometres west-northwest of the island of Nisyros in the southern Aegean.
The focal depth is located at 114 km.
Nisyros is an island in the southern Aegean and one of the Dodecanese. It belongs to the group of the ancient Southern Sporades and is located northwest of Rhodes, between Kos, Tilos, and Astypalea.
You may be interested
The Cape of Lefkata – Where lovers leapt to their death from Homeric timesPanos - Oct 01, 2020
Greece has a long and rich maritime tradition, with lighthouses scattered across its lands accompanied by years of stories and narratives.…
2021 to Set off Avalanche of Business Insolvencies due to Covid-19 (infographic)Panos - Oct 01, 2020
According to a report by insurer Euler Hermes, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will be felt most severely in 2021 when…
The new lighting of the Acropolis was inaugurated (video)Panos - Oct 01, 2020
The new, spectacular image of the Acropolis will travel to the ends of the earth today as the important project of its…
Leave a Comment