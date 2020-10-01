LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

A powerful 5.2 earthquake has struck west-northwest of the island of Nisyros

1 October 2020
A powerful 5.2 on the Richter scale earthquake hit 25 kilometres west-northwest of the island of Nisyros in the southern Aegean.

The focal depth is located at 114 km.

Nisyros is an island in the southern Aegean and one of the Dodecanese. It belongs to the group of the ancient Southern Sporades and is located northwest of Rhodes, between Kos, Tilos, and Astypalea.

 

