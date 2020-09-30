Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Better weather and northerly winds are forecast for Wednesday.
Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 13C to 25C. Mostly fair in the western parts with temperatures between 15C and 25C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts of the country with temperatures between 14C and 26C. Fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 20C-26C. Mostly fair in Athens, 18C-26C. Same weather in Thessaloniki, 16C-24C.
You may be interested
Armenia: Turkish F-16 shot down Armenian Su-25makis - Sep 29, 2020
According to Armenia, a Turkish F-16 engaged in an air battle on Tuesday morning, resulting in the downing of a…
Archaeologists found 115.000-year-old human footprints where they shouldn’t bePanos - Sep 29, 2020
A uniquely preserved prehistoric mudhole could hold the oldest-ever human footprints on the Arabian Peninsula, scientists say. The seven footprints, found…
Pompeo’s visit highlights the renewed US-Greek strategic relationship, Petsas saysPanos - Sep 29, 2020
The visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the second visit in just one year, reflects the key role…
Leave a Comment