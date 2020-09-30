Thermopylae – Salamina 2020. Victory of Eternal Ideas and Values – Greek Parliament building illuminated in remembrance (photos)

The Greek Parliament was illuminated tonight with the logo of the Anniversary Year “Thermopylae – Salamina 2020. Victory of Eternal Ideas and Values”, participating in the events highlighting this multifaceted anniversary.

Based on the historical study, it is estimated that the Battle of Salamis took place on September 29, 480 BC. For the 2,500 years since the Battle of Thermopylae and the Battle of Salamis, a series of symbolic commemorative events have been planned for this emblematic anniversary in which the Greek Parliament is also participating.

According to the program of events of remembrance and inspiration, today, an event will be held at the Hellenic Naval Academy, in collaboration with the General Staff of National Defence, in the presence of President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.