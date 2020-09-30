LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

The new lighting of the Acropolis was inaugurated (video)

30 September 2020
1 Views

The new, spectacular image of the Acropolis will travel to the ends of the earth today as the important project of its upgraded lighting completed by the Ministry of Culture and Sports was inaugurated, with the sponsorship of the Onassis Foundation and the artistic supervision of the award-winning lighting designer Eleftheria Deko.

The official event of the new illumination of the timeless symbol of world culture and democracy, which was broadcast live via live streaming, took place in the presence of the President of the Republic Mrs. Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the Prime Minister Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Minister of Culture. Lina Mendoni and the president of the Onassis Foundation – Mr. Antonis Papadimitriou.

“The ancient flame is transformed into a modern light course. The light of the 21st century embraces the Acropolis. It is a celebration beyond borders and languages. The values ​​that were born in this place are a universal property”, said the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in his greeting at the lighting ceremony of the Acropolis.

“The previous lighting was already 15 years old. Time had worn it down. Their technology was outdated.

The change under way today was a conscious political choice. To re-integrate the symbol of classical Greece into everyday life. The practical goal was twofold.

You may be interested

Armenia releases photos of shot down SU-25 by Turkish fighter jet
WORLD
shares23 views
WORLD
shares23 views

Armenia releases photos of shot down SU-25 by Turkish fighter jet

Panos - Sep 30, 2020

Armenia posted pictures on an online government platform on Wednesday of the wreckage of a plane it said was a SU-25…

President Erdogan sends letter to EU leaders ahead of EU Summit on Turkey
DEFENCE
shares24 views
DEFENCE
shares24 views

President Erdogan sends letter to EU leaders ahead of EU Summit on Turkey

Panos - Sep 30, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a new letter to European leaders – except PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiadis – on the…

New lockdown would be devastating for Greek economy, Finance Minister warned
FINANCE
shares22 views
FINANCE
shares22 views

New lockdown would be devastating for Greek economy, Finance Minister warned

Panos - Sep 30, 2020

With the recession this year expected to reach 8%, the government’s financial staff estimates that a new lockdown would have severe consequences…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Armenia releases photos of shot down SU-25 by Turkish fighter jet
WORLD
shares23 views
WORLD
shares23 views

Armenia releases photos of shot down SU-25 by Turkish fighter jet

Panos - Sep 30, 2020

Armenia posted pictures on an online government platform on Wednesday of the wreckage of a plane it said was a SU-25 warplane shot down by a Turkish fighter…

President Erdogan sends letter to EU leaders ahead of EU Summit on Turkey
DEFENCE
shares24 views
DEFENCE
shares24 views

President Erdogan sends letter to EU leaders ahead of EU Summit on Turkey

Panos - Sep 30, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a new letter to European leaders – except PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiadis – on the eve of the EU Summit, during which…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Armenia releases photos of shot down SU-25 by Turkish fighter jet
WORLD
shares23 views
WORLD
shares23 views

Armenia releases photos of shot down SU-25 by Turkish fighter jet

Panos - Sep 30, 2020

Armenia posted pictures on an online government platform on Wednesday of the wreckage of a plane it said was a SU-25 warplane shot down by a Turkish fighter…

President Erdogan sends letter to EU leaders ahead of EU Summit on Turkey
DEFENCE
shares24 views
DEFENCE
shares24 views

President Erdogan sends letter to EU leaders ahead of EU Summit on Turkey

Panos - Sep 30, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a new letter to European leaders – except PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiadis – on the eve of the EU Summit, during which…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments