President Erdogan sends letter to EU leaders ahead of EU Summit on Turkey

30 September 2020
1 Views

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a new letter to European leaders – except PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiadis – on the eve of the EU Summit, during which Turkish provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Mediterranean at large will be discussed.

According to Turkish newspaper SABAH, the Turkish president stressed that lately Euro-Turkish relations are being tested due to the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“With this letter, Turkey wants to convey its proposals for resolving the problem,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly wrote in the letter, as the paper reports.

It is the second letter the Turkish President sent to the EU leaders following his first one before the scheduled EU Summit on Turkey, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In that letter, which, according to the Cypriot newspaper “Phileleftheros”, was not sent to the leaders of Greece and Cyprus, Erdogan presents his well-known Turkish narrative about the Eastern Mediterranean and claims that the tension is caused by Greece and Cyprus, citing in the actions of Nicosia since 2003 (demarcation, licensing, drilling).

