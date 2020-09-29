LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

28 September 2020
3 Views

Clouds, rain and southerly winds are forecast for Tuesday.

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Rainfall in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 14C to 25C. Heavy rainfall in the western parts with temperatures between 16C and 26C. Clouds and scattered showers in the eastern parts of the country with temperatures between 14C and 27C. Partly cloudy over the Aegean islands and Crete, 20C-29C. Clouds and scattered showers in the western and northern parts of Athens, 19C-27C. Rain in Thessaloniki, 17C-25C.

You may be interested

Erdogan at it again: We are not guests in the Mediterranean, but owners
SLIDE
shares20 views
SLIDE
shares20 views

Erdogan at it again: We are not guests in the Mediterranean, but owners

makis - Sep 28, 2020

The “carrot and stick” is Turkish President Erdogan‘s favorite tactic. On the one hand, he appears more compromising and open…

Hellenic Air Force: How low can you go? (video)
DEFENCE
shares48 views
DEFENCE
shares48 views

Hellenic Air Force: How low can you go? (video)

Panos - Sep 28, 2020

In the last few days a video from an Helenic Air Force Base has gone viral. It demonstrates the level…

Athens reacts strongly to the Turkish provocation in Kastellorizo: “Those responsible should be brought to justice”
DEFENCE
shares30 views
DEFENCE
shares30 views

Athens reacts strongly to the Turkish provocation in Kastellorizo: “Those responsible should be brought to justice”

Panos - Sep 28, 2020

A statement condemning the insult of the Greek flag in Kastellorizo ​​by Turkish nationalists was issued by the Greek Foreign Ministry, noting that actions…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Erdogan at it again: We are not guests in the Mediterranean, but owners
SLIDE
shares20 views
SLIDE
shares20 views

Erdogan at it again: We are not guests in the Mediterranean, but owners

makis - Sep 28, 2020

The “carrot and stick” is Turkish President Erdogan‘s favorite tactic. On the one hand, he appears more compromising and open in the dialogue with Greece and the…

Hellenic Air Force: How low can you go? (video)
DEFENCE
shares48 views
DEFENCE
shares48 views

Hellenic Air Force: How low can you go? (video)

Panos - Sep 28, 2020

In the last few days a video from an Helenic Air Force Base has gone viral. It demonstrates the level of skill and -dare we say- madness…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Erdogan at it again: We are not guests in the Mediterranean, but owners
SLIDE
shares20 views
SLIDE
shares20 views

Erdogan at it again: We are not guests in the Mediterranean, but owners

makis - Sep 28, 2020

The “carrot and stick” is Turkish President Erdogan‘s favorite tactic. On the one hand, he appears more compromising and open in the dialogue with Greece and the…

Hellenic Air Force: How low can you go? (video)
DEFENCE
shares48 views
DEFENCE
shares48 views

Hellenic Air Force: How low can you go? (video)

Panos - Sep 28, 2020

In the last few days a video from an Helenic Air Force Base has gone viral. It demonstrates the level of skill and -dare we say- madness…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments