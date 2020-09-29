Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Clouds, rain and southerly winds are forecast for Tuesday.

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Rainfall in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 14C to 25C. Heavy rainfall in the western parts with temperatures between 16C and 26C. Clouds and scattered showers in the eastern parts of the country with temperatures between 14C and 27C. Partly cloudy over the Aegean islands and Crete, 20C-29C. Clouds and scattered showers in the western and northern parts of Athens, 19C-27C. Rain in Thessaloniki, 17C-25C.