LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Twelve crew members on cruise ship ‘Mein Shiff 6’ test positive for Covid-19

28 September 2020
2 Views

Twelve members of the crew on the cruise ship “Mein Shiff 6”, which resumed the operation of cruises in Heraklion, Crete, have tested positive for Covid-19 in random testing, according to an announcement on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy, a total of 150 random samples were taken from the crew and 12 people tested positive. As for the passengers, they were all tested before boarding the ship and the results were negative.

The cruise ship, which is currently off the coast of Milos and is waiting for instructions on which port to sail to, has 922 passengers and 766 crew members. This cruise ship operates the route Heraklion-Piraeus-Corfu.

You may be interested

Coronavirus Greece: At 269 new cases & 4 fatalities
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Coronavirus Greece: At 269 new cases & 4 fatalities

Panos - Sep 29, 2020

Greece announced today 269 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 23 are associated with known outbreaks and 11 were detected…

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Panos - Sep 29, 2020

Clouds, rain and southerly winds are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Rainfall in…

Erdogan at it again: We are not guests in the Mediterranean, but owners
SLIDE
shares22 views
SLIDE
shares22 views

Erdogan at it again: We are not guests in the Mediterranean, but owners

makis - Sep 28, 2020

The “carrot and stick” is Turkish President Erdogan‘s favorite tactic. On the one hand, he appears more compromising and open…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Coronavirus Greece: At 269 new cases & 4 fatalities
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Coronavirus Greece: At 269 new cases & 4 fatalities

Panos - Sep 29, 2020

Greece announced today 269 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 23 are associated with known outbreaks and 11 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total…

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Panos - Sep 29, 2020

Clouds, rain and southerly winds are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Rainfall in the northern parts of the country with…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Coronavirus Greece: At 269 new cases & 4 fatalities
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Coronavirus Greece: At 269 new cases & 4 fatalities

Panos - Sep 29, 2020

Greece announced today 269 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 23 are associated with known outbreaks and 11 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total…

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Panos - Sep 29, 2020

Clouds, rain and southerly winds are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Rainfall in the northern parts of the country with…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments