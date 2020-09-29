Armenia: Turkish F-16 shot down Armenian Su-25
According to Armenia, a Turkish F-16 engaged in an air battle on Tuesday morning, resulting in the downing of a Su-25 of the Armenian Air Force and the death of the pilot.
According to the first reports, the attack was carried out from the airspace of Azerbaijan.
Earlier, Yerevan had reported that Turkish aircraft had taken part on the Baku side in clashes in which Turkish F-16s backed Azerbaijani fighter jets and drones during attacks on Armenian soldiers and bases.
BREAKING — Armenia says a Turkish F-16 shot down an Armenian SU-25 warplane, per Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson statement
— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) September 29, 2020
Video by #Artsrun Hovhannisyan from Norakert in #Armenia. pic.twitter.com/vf1gwvg7bz
— ∎∎∎∎∎∎∎∎ ∎∎∎∎∎∎ (@517design) September 29, 2020
BREAKING — Turkey denies that it had shot down an Armenian military plane, Erdogan’s Comms Director tells Bloomberg
— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) September 29, 2020
You may be interested
Archaeologists found 115.000-year-old human footprints where they shouldn’t bePanos - Sep 29, 2020
A uniquely preserved prehistoric mudhole could hold the oldest-ever human footprints on the Arabian Peninsula, scientists say. The seven footprints, found…
Pompeo’s visit highlights the renewed US-Greek strategic relationship, Petsas saysPanos - Sep 29, 2020
The visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the second visit in just one year, reflects the key role…
Erdogan at it again: We are not guests in the Mediterranean, but ownersPanos - Sep 29, 2020
The “carrot and stick” is Turkish President Erdogan‘s favorite tactic. On the one hand, he appears more compromising and open in…
Leave a Comment