LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Armenia: Turkish F-16 shot down Armenian Su-25

29 September 2020
2 Views

According to Armenia, a Turkish F-16 engaged in an air battle on Tuesday morning, resulting in the downing of a Su-25 of the Armenian Air Force and the death of the pilot.

According to the first reports, the attack was carried out from the airspace of Azerbaijan.

Earlier, Yerevan had reported that Turkish aircraft had taken part on the Baku side in clashes in which Turkish F-16s backed Azerbaijani fighter jets and drones during attacks on Armenian soldiers and bases.

You may be interested

Archaeologists found 115.000-year-old human footprints where they shouldn’t be
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Archaeologists found 115.000-year-old human footprints where they shouldn’t be

Panos - Sep 29, 2020

A uniquely preserved prehistoric mudhole could hold the oldest-ever human footprints on the Arabian Peninsula, scientists say. The seven footprints, found…

Pompeo’s visit highlights the renewed US-Greek strategic relationship, Petsas says
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

Pompeo’s visit highlights the renewed US-Greek strategic relationship, Petsas says

Panos - Sep 29, 2020

The visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the second visit in just one year, reflects the key role…

Erdogan at it again: We are not guests in the Mediterranean, but owners
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

Erdogan at it again: We are not guests in the Mediterranean, but owners

Panos - Sep 29, 2020

The “carrot and stick” is Turkish President Erdogan‘s favorite tactic. On the one hand, he appears more compromising and open in…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Archaeologists found 115.000-year-old human footprints where they shouldn’t be
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Archaeologists found 115.000-year-old human footprints where they shouldn’t be

Panos - Sep 29, 2020

A uniquely preserved prehistoric mudhole could hold the oldest-ever human footprints on the Arabian Peninsula, scientists say. The seven footprints, found amidst a clutter of hundreds of prehistoric…

Pompeo’s visit highlights the renewed US-Greek strategic relationship, Petsas says
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

Pompeo’s visit highlights the renewed US-Greek strategic relationship, Petsas says

Panos - Sep 29, 2020

The visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the second visit in just one year, reflects the key role that Thessaloniki plays as a growth centre…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Archaeologists found 115.000-year-old human footprints where they shouldn’t be
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Archaeologists found 115.000-year-old human footprints where they shouldn’t be

Panos - Sep 29, 2020

A uniquely preserved prehistoric mudhole could hold the oldest-ever human footprints on the Arabian Peninsula, scientists say. The seven footprints, found amidst a clutter of hundreds of prehistoric…

Pompeo’s visit highlights the renewed US-Greek strategic relationship, Petsas says
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

Pompeo’s visit highlights the renewed US-Greek strategic relationship, Petsas says

Panos - Sep 29, 2020

The visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the second visit in just one year, reflects the key role that Thessaloniki plays as a growth centre…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments