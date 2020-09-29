Armenia: Turkish F-16 shot down Armenian Su-25

According to Armenia, a Turkish F-16 engaged in an air battle on Tuesday morning, resulting in the downing of a Su-25 of the Armenian Air Force and the death of the pilot.

According to the first reports, the attack was carried out from the airspace of Azerbaijan.

Earlier, Yerevan had reported that Turkish aircraft had taken part on the Baku side in clashes in which Turkish F-16s backed Azerbaijani fighter jets and drones during attacks on Armenian soldiers and bases.

BREAKING — Armenia says a Turkish F-16 shot down an Armenian SU-25 warplane, per Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson statement — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) September 29, 2020

BREAKING — Turkey denies that it had shot down an Armenian military plane, Erdogan’s Comms Director tells Bloomberg — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) September 29, 2020