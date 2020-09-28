Weather forecast: Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy and southwesterly winds are forecast for Monday.
Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 13C to 26C. Partly cloudy and showers in the western parts with temperatures between 15C 26C. Partly cloudy in the eastern parts, 14C-28C. Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 19C-28C. Mostly fair in Athens, 16C-27C; the same for Thessaloniki, 15C-26C.
