Weather forecast: Scattered clouds
Scattered clouds and winds from variable directions are forecast for Wednesday.
Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern parts with temperatures ranging from 15C to 29C. Clouds with a chance of rain in the western part with temperatures between 15C and 29C. Scattered clouds in the eastern parts, 13C-29C. Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 19C-30C. Scattered clouds in Athens, 16C-29C. Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, 16C-28C.
