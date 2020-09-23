Mitsotakis-Erdogan teleconference later today, reports Hurriyet
Turkish newspaper “Hurriyet” has reported that PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Erdogan will be holding a teleconference today, after the tripartite communication between the Turkish President and Angela Merkel and Charles Michel.
“President Erdogan gave the message that we are ready for a dialogue with Greece. And this is what Merkel and Michel wanted to hear “, writes the columnist Abdulkadir Selvi and adds that the exploratory contacts would start on August 7, however, the Greece-Egypt agreement on a partial delimitation of the sea borders suspended the scheduled dialogue.
“Although Merkel was shocked, as she expected that exploratory contacts between the two countries would be announced, she then asked President Erdogan if he would talk to Mitsotakis on the phone. And Erdogan replied ‘if it is unconditional, why not? I will talk to him’, thus opening the door to dialogue, reports the Turkish newspaper.
You may be interested
245 violations for non-use of masksPanos - Sep 23, 2020
Police carried out 37,778 checks to prevent the spread of coronavirus throughout Greece on Tuesday. Specifically, the Greek police reported:…
Weather forecast: Scattered cloudsPanos - Sep 23, 2020
Scattered clouds and winds from variable directions are forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.…
Greek Foreign Ministry: Greece & Turkey begin exploratory contactsmakis - Sep 22, 2020
Greece and Turkey have agreed to hold the 61st round of exploratory talks in Constantinople, according to a short announcement…
Leave a Comment