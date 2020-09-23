LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Mitsotakis-Erdogan teleconference later today, reports Hurriyet

23 September 2020
1 Views

Turkish newspaper “Hurriyet” has reported that PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Erdogan will be holding a teleconference today, after the tripartite communication between the Turkish President and Angela Merkel and Charles Michel.

“President Erdogan gave the message that we are ready for a dialogue with Greece. And this is what Merkel and Michel wanted to hear “, writes the columnist Abdulkadir Selvi and adds that the exploratory contacts would start on August 7, however, the Greece-Egypt agreement on a partial delimitation of the sea borders suspended the scheduled dialogue.

“Although Merkel was shocked, as she expected that exploratory contacts between the two countries would be announced, she then asked President Erdogan if he would talk to Mitsotakis on the phone. And Erdogan replied ‘if it is unconditional, why not? I will talk to him’, thus opening the door to dialogue, reports the Turkish newspaper.

You may be interested

245 violations for non-use of masks
GREECE
shares2 views
GREECE
shares2 views

245 violations for non-use of masks

Panos - Sep 23, 2020

Police carried out 37,778 checks to prevent the spread of coronavirus throughout Greece on Tuesday. Specifically, the Greek police reported:…

Weather forecast: Scattered clouds
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views

Weather forecast: Scattered clouds

Panos - Sep 23, 2020

Scattered clouds and winds from variable directions are forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.…

Greek Foreign Ministry: Greece & Turkey begin exploratory contacts
GREECE
shares27 views
GREECE
shares27 views

Greek Foreign Ministry: Greece & Turkey begin exploratory contacts

makis - Sep 22, 2020

Greece and Turkey have agreed to hold the 61st round of exploratory talks in Constantinople, according to a short announcement…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
245 violations for non-use of masks
GREECE
shares2 views
GREECE
shares2 views

245 violations for non-use of masks

Panos - Sep 23, 2020

Police carried out 37,778 checks to prevent the spread of coronavirus throughout Greece on Tuesday. Specifically, the Greek police reported: - Six violations of rules on the…

Weather forecast: Scattered clouds
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views

Weather forecast: Scattered clouds

Panos - Sep 23, 2020

Scattered clouds and winds from variable directions are forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern parts with…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
245 violations for non-use of masks
GREECE
shares2 views
GREECE
shares2 views

245 violations for non-use of masks

Panos - Sep 23, 2020

Police carried out 37,778 checks to prevent the spread of coronavirus throughout Greece on Tuesday. Specifically, the Greek police reported: - Six violations of rules on the…

Weather forecast: Scattered clouds
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views

Weather forecast: Scattered clouds

Panos - Sep 23, 2020

Scattered clouds and winds from variable directions are forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern parts with…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments