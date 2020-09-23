LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

245 violations for non-use of masks

23 September 2020
Police carried out 37,778 checks to prevent the spread of coronavirus throughout Greece on Tuesday.

Specifically, the Greek police reported:

– Six violations of rules on the operation of shops and private businesses and three arrests

– Three venues operating after midnight, which were each fined 10,000 euros and required to close for three days

– Two fines for a traveller who failed to complete a Passenger Locator Form

– 245 violations for non-use of masks and not observing social distancing

