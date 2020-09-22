US Congressmen send letter to British PM for return of Parthenon Marbles to Greece
The US Congress has waded into the ongoing row over the Parthenon Marbles and called for their return to Greece.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, eighteen members of the House of Representatives urged Britain to open talks ‘in earnest’ over the sculptures in the British Museum.
They said said: ‘The Marbles have been the source of controversy among western allies for many decades. Greece has long wanted these Parthenon Marbles back.
‘Today we write to you as members of the congressional caucus on Hellenic Issues to urge your government to negotiate with the Greek government in earnest on the return of the Parthenon Marbles to Greece.’
The group of congressmen contained both Republicans and Democrats and included the chair of the foreign affairs subcommittee covering Europe and the chairs of the oversight and rules committees.
They want to see the sculptures returned by 2021 – the 200th anniversary of the modern Greek state’s founding.
The letter adds: ‘We remain appreciative of your efforts and good will in support of the historic special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States, and look forward to strengthening that relationship through the accomplishment of matters such as this.’
source dailymail.co.uk
You may be interested
Weather forecast: Scattered cloudsPanos - Sep 22, 2020
Scattered clouds and winds from variable directions are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.…
Coronavirus: Negative record with 453 new cases, 174 in Attica & 6 fatalitiesmakis - Sep 21, 2020
Greece announced today 453 new coronavirus cases of the in the country, of which 195 are associated with known cases…
Turkey issues Navtex with live ammunition south of LesvosPanos - Sep 21, 2020
Turkey issued a new Navtex today south of the Greek island of Lesvos with military exercises involving live ammunition. The…
Leave a Comment