Weather forecast: Mostly fair

20 September 2020
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Monday.  

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern and western parts with temperatures ranging from 16C to 34C. Scattered clouds in the eastern parts with temperatures between 19C and 32C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 22C-31C. Mostly fair in Athens, 22C-31C; the same for Thessaloniki, 18C-30C.

