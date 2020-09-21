LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

US Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Greece on September 25

20 September 2020
6 Views

According to source, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to visit Athens from September 25 to 27.
The focus of the head of the US diplomatic corp’s visit is reportedly the strategic cooperation between Greece and the US, while he will most likely meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Pompeo’s visit will coincide with the European Union Summit ( September 24 and 25), where the issue of Turkish aggression in the Mediterranean against Greece and Cyprus, and possible economic sanctions will be raised.

According to the same sources, the American official will speak at a conference in Thessaloniki, while he will also visit Crete and specifically, the US base in Souda bay.

The US State Department has kept an equal distance from the ongoing crisis between Greece and Turkey, calling for dialogue and ca de-escalation of tensions.

You may be interested

Covid-19 Greece – Eight deaths reported
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Covid-19 Greece – Eight deaths reported

Panos - Sep 21, 2020

A total of 170 new cases of coronavirus in Greece were announced today, 12 of which were identified after checks…

Poll: Ruling ND hold commanding lead over SYRIZA by 16.8%
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Poll: Ruling ND hold commanding lead over SYRIZA by 16.8%

Panos - Sep 21, 2020

In the latest poll conducted by GPO poll for the newspaper “Parapolitika”, ruling New Democracy holds a commanding lead against major opposition…

Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Sep 21, 2020

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Monday.   Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Covid-19 Greece – Eight deaths reported
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Covid-19 Greece – Eight deaths reported

Panos - Sep 21, 2020

A total of 170 new cases of coronavirus in Greece were announced today, 12 of which were identified after checks at the country’s entry points, while 33…

Poll: Ruling ND hold commanding lead over SYRIZA by 16.8%
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Poll: Ruling ND hold commanding lead over SYRIZA by 16.8%

Panos - Sep 21, 2020

In the latest poll conducted by GPO poll for the newspaper “Parapolitika”, ruling New Democracy holds a commanding lead against major opposition rivals SYRIZA, while incumbent PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Covid-19 Greece – Eight deaths reported
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Covid-19 Greece – Eight deaths reported

Panos - Sep 21, 2020

A total of 170 new cases of coronavirus in Greece were announced today, 12 of which were identified after checks at the country’s entry points, while 33…

Poll: Ruling ND hold commanding lead over SYRIZA by 16.8%
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Poll: Ruling ND hold commanding lead over SYRIZA by 16.8%

Panos - Sep 21, 2020

In the latest poll conducted by GPO poll for the newspaper “Parapolitika”, ruling New Democracy holds a commanding lead against major opposition rivals SYRIZA, while incumbent PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments