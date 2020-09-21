US Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Greece on September 25
According to source, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to visit Athens from September 25 to 27.
The focus of the head of the US diplomatic corp’s visit is reportedly the strategic cooperation between Greece and the US, while he will most likely meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
Pompeo’s visit will coincide with the European Union Summit ( September 24 and 25), where the issue of Turkish aggression in the Mediterranean against Greece and Cyprus, and possible economic sanctions will be raised.
According to the same sources, the American official will speak at a conference in Thessaloniki, while he will also visit Crete and specifically, the US base in Souda bay.
The US State Department has kept an equal distance from the ongoing crisis between Greece and Turkey, calling for dialogue and ca de-escalation of tensions.
You may be interested
Covid-19 Greece – Eight deaths reportedPanos - Sep 21, 2020
A total of 170 new cases of coronavirus in Greece were announced today, 12 of which were identified after checks…
Poll: Ruling ND hold commanding lead over SYRIZA by 16.8%Panos - Sep 21, 2020
In the latest poll conducted by GPO poll for the newspaper “Parapolitika”, ruling New Democracy holds a commanding lead against major opposition…
Weather forecast: Mostly fairPanos - Sep 21, 2020
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly…
Leave a Comment