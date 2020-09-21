Coronavirus: Negative record with 453 new cases, 174 in Attica & 6 fatalities

Greece announced today 453 new coronavirus cases of the in the country, of which 195 are associated with known cases and 25 were identified after checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 15.595, while 55,8% are men.

However, 184 cases come from the new hospital at the Kara Tepe migrant camp in Lesvos.

It should be noted that much more than half of the new Covid-19 cases in Greece are illegal immigrant and refugees.

A total 2.618 (16,8%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 6.592 (42,3%) are related to an already known case.

The patients intubated are 79 and their median age is 68 years, 24 (30,4%) are women and the rest are men, while 87,3% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are 70 years of age or older. 181 patients have been discharged from the ICUs.

Finally, there were 6 more recorded deaths and 344 deaths in total in the country, 128 (37,2%) being women and the rest men. Their median age was 78 years and 96,8% had some underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.