Researchers untangle Crete’s oldest number system
According to a statement released by Elsevier, Silvia Ferrara of the University of Bologna and her colleagues conducted a new study of the 3,500-year-old Minoan system of fractions in the syllabic sign and numerical notation system known as Linear A.
Previous attempts to understand the system of fractions were complicated by damaged documents and the contradictory use of certain signs—perhaps because the system changed over time. The researchers therefore limited the study to documents dated to between 1600 and 1450 B.C. They then combined the study of the fraction sign shapes and their use in inscriptions with statistical, computational, and typological strategies to assign them mathematical values.
After excluding impossible outcomes, the computation yielded nearly four million possible solutions. Typological data were then used to compare the results with fractions commonly found in use in history. Statistical tests also helped to trim the list of possibilities. Ferrara and her team concluded that Linear A’s lowest fraction was 1/60.
The study also suggests that the Linear B script used by Mycenaean Greek culture between 1450 and 1200 B.C. reused some of these fractions as units of measurement. Read the original scholarly article about this research in the Journal of Archaeological Science.
source archeaology.org
You may be interested
Chancellor Merkel and Italian PM Conte fully support Cyprus in light of Turkish provocationsPanos - Sep 18, 2020
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte expressed their full support for the Republic of Cyprus and…
European Parliament blasts Turkey in resolution calling for immediate end of illegal actions against GreecePanos - Sep 18, 2020
With 601 votes in favor, 57 against and 36 abstentions, the Plenary Session of the European Parliament adopted a resolution…
Over a third of Greeks in favour of military conflict with Turkey if it drills in Greek waters, poll saysPanos - Sep 18, 2020
Ruling New Democracy leads major opposition party SYRIZA by 16.9 points, according to a poll conducted by Alco aired on…
Leave a Comment