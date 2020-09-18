European Parliament blasts Turkey in resolution calling for immediate end of illegal actions against Greece

With 601 votes in favor, 57 against and 36 abstentions, the Plenary Session of the European Parliament adopted a resolution condemning Turkey’s illegal actions in the exclusive economic zone of Greece and Cyprus, while reiterating its full solidarity with the two Member States.

The EP also expressed its concern about the ongoing conflict and the risk of further military escalation between the EU Member States and a candidate country and calls on the Council to consider additional sanctions in the event of Ankara’s non-compliance.

Ahead of the European Council meeting on 24/25 September which will examine the dangerous escalation and Turkey’s role in the Eastern Mediterranean, MEPs expressed their full solidarity with Greece and Cyprus and stated that the EU is clear and determined to defend its interests.

MEPs urged Turkey to immediately end illegal exploration and drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, not to violate Greek airspace and Greek and Cypriot territorial waters, and to stop “nationalist rhetoric”.

Finally, the European Parliament emphasised the need for dialogue and co-operation to avoid sanctions on Turkey and called on the Council to prepare further measures in the event of no progress with Ankara.