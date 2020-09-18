Covid-19 Greece – 9 deaths in a day reported

A total of 359 new cases of coronavirus in Greece were announced today, 36 of which were identified after checks at the country’s entry points, while 21 were related to an already known case.

There were 9 more fatalities recorded, bringing the death toll to 325 in the country. 121 (37.2%) women and the rest men. The median age of the deceased was 78 years and 96.6% had an underlying disease and / or age 70 years and over.

The total number of cases stands at 14,400, of which 55.6% are men, while 2500 (17.4%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 6,070 (42.2%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 69 patients are intubated. Their median age is 70 years, with 21 (30.4%) being women and the rest men. 87.0% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 and over.

Finally, 178 patients have been discharged from the ICUs.