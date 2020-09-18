Covid-19 Greece – 9 deaths in a day reported
A total of 359 new cases of coronavirus in Greece were announced today, 36 of which were identified after checks at the country’s entry points, while 21 were related to an already known case.
There were 9 more fatalities recorded, bringing the death toll to 325 in the country. 121 (37.2%) women and the rest men. The median age of the deceased was 78 years and 96.6% had an underlying disease and / or age 70 years and over.
The total number of cases stands at 14,400, of which 55.6% are men, while 2500 (17.4%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 6,070 (42.2%) are related to an already known case.
A total of 69 patients are intubated. Their median age is 70 years, with 21 (30.4%) being women and the rest men. 87.0% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 and over.
Finally, 178 patients have been discharged from the ICUs.
You may be interested
Researchers untangle Crete’s oldest number systemPanos - Sep 18, 2020
According to a statement released by Elsevier, Silvia Ferrara of the University of Bologna and her colleagues conducted a new…
Chancellor Merkel and Italian PM Conte fully support Cyprus in light of Turkish provocationsPanos - Sep 18, 2020
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte expressed their full support for the Republic of Cyprus and…
European Parliament blasts Turkey in resolution calling for immediate end of illegal actions against GreecePanos - Sep 18, 2020
With 601 votes in favor, 57 against and 36 abstentions, the Plenary Session of the European Parliament adopted a resolution…
Leave a Comment