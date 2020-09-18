LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Chancellor Merkel and Italian PM Conte fully support Cyprus in light of Turkish provocations

17 September 2020
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte expressed their full support for the Republic of Cyprus and its sovereign rights in light of the Turkish provocations and illegal actions in the Exclusive Economic Zone of Cyprus during telephone conversations they had with the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades.

In a written statement, the Director of the Press Office of the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Viktoras Papadopoulos, states that “the President of the Republic exchanged views with the two leaders regarding the forthcoming European Council meeting on September 24 and agreed to be in constant contact “in order for the EU to effectively contribute to the lifting of Turkey’s illegal actions both in the EEZ of the Republic of Cyprus and in relation to the threats for the settlement of the enclosed city of Famagusta”.

